Young people across Lichfield are being invited to share their vision of the future of the city centre.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, has launched a competition for schoolchildren to demonstrate what they think the future of the area should be.

It comes as the city centre masterplan project continues to take shape.

Cllr Pullen said it was important that the voices of all generations were heard as part of the process.

Doug Pullen

“We’ve always had ambitions for the space opposite Lichfield City station to be developed with a mixture of open space, recreational uses, office buildings and housings – but we’ve never asked the next generation what they think about how it should look and what we need to consider. “Our competition is open to all schools, colleges and sixth forms. They can choose how they want to present their ideas, whether it be hand-drawn plans, a painting or even Lego and Minecraft.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The land includes the bus station, as well as the former Tempest Road and police station sites that were originally earmarked for the failed Friarsgate redevelopment scheme.

Winners will be selected in three categories:

Best primary school entry

Best secondary school entry

Best Sixth Form or college entry

Entries can be submitted individually or as a class or whole school.

“We are looking for creative ideas for a vision of a new city centre. It should include spaces for people to live, work and have fun. “Entries will be judged by a panel of experts and there will be prizes for the winners and runners up, along with an opportunity to meet designers and developers to see how the ideas could be included in the final design for the area.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The competition closes on 8th December. Entries can be submitted to media@lichfielddc.gov.uk.