Time is running out for families in Lichfield and Burntwood to apply for secondary school places.

The deadline is 31st October for people to make their choices.

Staffordshire County Council said demand for September 2022 starts was expected to increase in some areas.

As a result, parents have been told they should always include the school in their catchment area as one of their preferred choices.

Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education, said:

“Parents who need to apply for a place but haven’t done so yet need to get in before the closing date. “By applying on time, they will have the best chance of being allocated one of their top three preferred schools for their child. “Our admissions team have an excellent track record of allocating the majority of parents their first preference school, but this job is made all the easier by parents getting their applications in before the closing date.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

More information about how to apply for school places is available on the Staffordshire County Council website.