A show at the Lichfield Garrick is bringing the distinctive sounds of Johnny Cash to the stage.

The Johnny Cash Roadshow

The Johnny Cash Roadshow returns to the city centre venue on Thursday (28th October).

A Lichfield Garrick spokesperson said:

“Award-winning Clive John pays homage to the Man in Black with a brand new show. “With favourites such as Walk the Line, Ring of Fire, Get Rhythm, Orange Blossom Special and Hurt it’s an emotional journey through Cash’s entire career.”

Tickets are £26 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.