A show at the Lichfield Garrick is bringing the distinctive sounds of Johnny Cash to the stage.
The Johnny Cash Roadshow returns to the city centre venue on Thursday (28th October).
A Lichfield Garrick spokesperson said:
“Award-winning Clive John pays homage to the Man in Black with a brand new show.
“With favourites such as Walk the Line, Ring of Fire, Get Rhythm, Orange Blossom Special and Hurt it’s an emotional journey through Cash’s entire career.”
Tickets are £26 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.