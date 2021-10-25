A Burntwood business has stepped in to become the main sponsor of the Lichfield Live Community Awards.

Members of the Haywoods Blinds team

The 2021 awards will be handed out at an event at the Lichfield Guildhall on Friday (29th October).

Sharon Mobberley, general manager at Haywoods Blinds, said the company were delighted to be able to help ensure community heroes across Lichfield and Burntwood were celebrated.

“It’s a privilege to be the title sponsor for the Lichfield Live Community Awards 2021. “The last few years have highlighted some amazing individuals, community groups and businesses within Lichfield district – these Awards show recognition to those who have worked so hard for their community and for the betterment of people’s lives and they deserve to be applauded. “Also, I would like to give thanks to Lichfield Live for the support they have given businesses and charities over the last 12 months, making sure their articles and stories are published and helping them prosper and thrive. Sharon Mobberley, General Manager

Philip John, director of Lichfield Live, said the support of Haywoods Blinds and other sponsors had ensure the ceremony could take place.

“We’ve once again seen a fantastic response to the Lichfield Live Community Awards, with hundreds of entries coming in and giving our judges a real challenge to pick their winners. “As a community interest company, putting on the awards comes with a significant financial outlay, so the help and support of businesses such as Haywoods Blinds helps to ensure we can celebrate our community heroes.” Philip John, Lichfield Live

Details on how to book tickets for the event at the Lichfield Guildhall are available here.