Children at an Over The Wall camp

A charity offering free residential camps in Lichfield for children with serious illnesses has confirmed it will reopen them in 2022.

Over The Wall was forced to close camps at Whitemoor Lakes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A virtual camp has operated ever since, but the return of the new in-person activities has now been confirmed.

Kevin Mathieson, CEO of Over The Wall, said:

“This is an incredibly exciting time for our charity. “By developing a combination of physical and virtual camps, we can offer residential experiences at Whitemoor Lakes once again, while still offering a virtual camp alternative for the children who may not be well enough or able to attend. This means we can reach so many more children with serious illness. “Those that were unable to get a place on our physical camps, can also still apply for Camp in the Cloud, which is fantastic news.” Kevin Mathieson, Over The Wall=

Over The Wall is also recruiting volunteers for its physical camps and remote volunteers for virtual camps. Anyone interested can register their interest now by calling Over The Wall on 02392 477110 or visit the charity’s website.