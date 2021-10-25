A man has been jailed after police found a gun and ammunition hidden at a property in Lichfield.

Benjamin John Kidd

Benjamin John Kidd, of Birches Avenue in Cannock, was sentenced to five years in prison at Stafford Crown Court.

Officers raided an address in Lichfield on 20th May where they found a tarantula tank containing a white plastic bag. Inside was a blue cloth covering a handgun and live ammunition.

When it was sent to forensics, the 32-year-old’s DNA was found on the grip, guard, cloth, trimmer and chamber release. His fingerprints were also found on the bag.

Tests on the ammunition revealed the bullets had previously been fired and modified for reuse.

Detective Constable Gareth Morris, of Staffordshire Police, said: