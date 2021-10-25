Drivers in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to check their tyres as part of a road safety campaign.

The Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership is backing Tyre Safety Month this October.

The initiative aims to promote regular checks to ensure tread depth is legal and help prevent accidents caused by tyres in a poor condition.

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for transport and highways at Staffordshire County Council, said:

Cllr David Williams checking his tyre tread depth

“Making sure your vehicle is fit to drive and has tyres with the correct amount of tread and pressure in them is really important. “Ideally you should check your tyre tread depth and pressures at least once a month and before any long journeys.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

For more information visit www.tyresafe.org.