A lively night of music is promised when Sheelanagig make their return to the Lichfield Guildhall next month.

Sheelanagig

The quintet – armed with guitar, fiddle, double bass, flute and drums – will be on stage on 12th November.

The band have become firm fixtures on the UK festival map, as well as being in demand across France, Switzerland and Australia.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“We have an enviable reputation for bringing in acts that aren’t easily pigeonholed – Sheelanagig are an exciting blend of excellent musicianship, attention to a good, toe-tapping tune and the ability to be seriously entertaining. “The last time they played at the Guildhall they raised the roof, and in times like this, an entertaining night of lively music is just the type of thing to raise the spirits once again.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

For ticket details visit www.lichfieldarts.org.uk.