Tradespeople in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged not to leave tools in their vans overnight after a rise in reports of thefts.

Between 13th and 20th October ten vans were targeted across the district.

Sergeant Stuart Coleman from Staffordshire Police said:

“Tool theft is a big problem for tradespeople, costing them in lost tools, stock and van repairs. “There is also the added worry that thieves might return to the scene of the crime after a few months as they know the tools will have been replaced. Insurance that covers tools will help, but it still takes time to replace items, which can mean a loss of earnings. “We want to make it much harder for thieves to target local vehicles, which is why we’re encouraging tradespeople not to leave their tools in their vans overnight and to take other precautions, such as personalising tools, keeping a note of serial numbers and other data, and installing extra security in their vans.” Sgt Stuart Coleman, Staffordshire Police

People are also being warned to be wary of buying cheap second hand tools online or at car boot sales.

Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement, said: