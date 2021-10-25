A winter package of support will help low income families and vulnerable households in Lichfield and Burntwood this winter, Staffordshire County Council chiefs have said.

Christmas holidays, February half-term and Easter 2022 will be targeted by the £5.5million funding pot.Millions of pounds will be spent supporting thousands of low-income families and vulnerable households this winter.

Recipients will include families with school age children eligible for free school meals who will receive vouchers, while older couples and individuals who access benefits or who have recently been made redundant can find support for essential bills.

Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, said:

Cllr Mark Sutton

“For the last 12 months we have been supporting thousands of children and their families though school holidays with either the distribution of vouchers to parents, or the provision of food and activities across the county. “Now this latest money from the Department of Work and Pensions for £5.5million will help around 29,000 children and the households most in need of support with their food, energy and water bills this winter.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

Eligible families will receive vouchers worth £15 per child, per week for the three holiday periods, which will be used at several supermarkets including Aldi, ASDA, Morrison’s, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Marks and Spencer and Waitrose.

Separate to the food vouchers, households will also be able to apply for support for essential bills, including water, gas and electricity.