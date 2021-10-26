Lichfield City FC will face a home tie in the second round of the FA Vase.

Ivor Green’s men will entertain Highgate United on 20th November after a comfortable 4-0 triumph against Graham Street Prims in the previous round.

The game will mark the first time City have reached this stage of the competition.

There is also a big cup tie in sight for Lichfield City Ladies after they overcame Boldmere St Michael’s in the FA Cup.

They will now face a trip to Nottingham Forest in the next stage on 14th November.