Council chiefs say garden waste collection prices across Lichfield and Burntwood have been frozen for the coming year.
Brown bin collections will remain at £36 for 2022, with the fortnightly collections running from 31st January to 6th December.
Cllr Ashley Yeates, cabinet member for climate change and recycling, said:
“Thank you to everyone who signed up to our garden waste service in the last year.
“We’re now reminding all our residents that they will need to sign up again if they want their brown bins emptied in 2022.
“It costs the same regardless of when you register during the year, and your annual subscription will always end in December.
“This is why it makes sense to register before the first collection in 2022, so you can get a full year’s worth of collections.”Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council
Residents can sign up for the service at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/mygardenbin or by calling 0345 002 0022.
“It is important to remember that your brown bin will not be emptied in 2022 unless you are signed up and have displayed your new sticker on your garden waste bin.
“We are also encouraging anyone who signs up not to cover up their 2021 sticker with their new one, so our crews know to continue to empty your garden waste bin for the rest of this year.”Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council
I expect we’re supposed to be grateful the price is frozen but we should not lose sight of the fact that we’re being charged for a service that used to be free and is still free is many other areas.
My mother is on pension credit so is therefore exempt from council tax payments. Why then should she have to pay to have her brown bin collected?
