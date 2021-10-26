Council chiefs say garden waste collection prices across Lichfield and Burntwood have been frozen for the coming year.

Brown bin collections will remain at £36 for 2022, with the fortnightly collections running from 31st January to 6th December.

Cllr Ashley Yeates, cabinet member for climate change and recycling, said:

“Thank you to everyone who signed up to our garden waste service in the last year. “We’re now reminding all our residents that they will need to sign up again if they want their brown bins emptied in 2022. “It costs the same regardless of when you register during the year, and your annual subscription will always end in December. “This is why it makes sense to register before the first collection in 2022, so you can get a full year’s worth of collections.” Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council

Residents can sign up for the service at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/mygardenbin or by calling 0345 002 0022.