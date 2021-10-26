Glen Tapper and James Blackman from Cocoonfxmedia

Bosses at a Lichfield business are celebrating after becoming carbon neutral – and now hope to help clients do the same.

Digital design agency Cocoonfxmedia had set a target of becoming net zero by 2022.

But after activities such as planting more than 1,000 trees giving up company cars, switching to permanent home working and going paperless, the company has hit the achievement ahead of schedule.

The Cocoonfxmedia team has now developed a carbon calculator to help logistics companies work out their CO2 emissions, while the company is also helping customers become carbon neutral through an offer to donate more trees.

Managing partner James Blackman said the company was proud of its carbon neutral pledge: