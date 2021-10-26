The bells of Lichfield Cathedral will ring out for 30 minutes to mark the start of an international conference on climate change.

Lichfield Cathedral. Picture: Historic England

The COP26 event will see leaders from around the world visit Glasgow in a bid to agree steps to help avoid an environmental crisis.

Cathedrals and churches across the country will be taking part in the bell ringing initiative at 6pm on 30th October.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Cathedral said:

“Down the centuries, church bells have been rung to celebrate great occasions, but also to warn of danger. “By ringing our cathedral bells we hope to draw attention to the very real challenges of climate change, not least for the already disadvantaged peoples of our world.” Lichfield Cathedral spokesperson

A choral evensong on 5th November will also mark the COP26 conference.