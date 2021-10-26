Police are trying to trace a bike stolen in Barton-under-Needwood.

The white Carrera Crossfire hybrid bicycle was taken from Park Road at some point overnight between 24th and 25th October.

PCSO Sean Elliott, from Staffordshire Police, said the incident was one of a number to take place on the same evening in the area.

He added that officers were keen to speak to any residents who have CCTV or witnessed anyone acting suspiciously at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.