A report has urged councillors to refuse plans for new homes to be built on land earmarked for a new town centre development in Burntwood.
Housing association Bromford are hoping to build 87 properties on the so-called blue hoarding site off Milestone Way.
The development had drawn criticism from councillors in Burntwood over concerns that the land had long been earmarked for retail development as part of a revamped town centre.
A report to Lichfield District Council’s planning committee has now recommended that councillors refuse planning permission for housing on the site.
“The proposal conflicts with the overarching aims of the Local Plan and the recent Burntwood Neighbourhood Plan which allocate the site for mixed town centre retail and leisure uses in response to an identified need to serve existing and future residents of the town.
“While the scheme would provide for affordable housing, there is insufficient evidence to suggest that this need cannot be met within the sustainable locations through allocated sites, new development coming forward and existing permissions.
“The vision for Burntwood set out in the Local Plan Strategy clearly seeks Burntwood to be a more sustainable, healthier and self-contained town with an enlarged and viable town centre that has a range of retail outlets, commercial, leisure, health and cultural facilities of an appropriate scale to meet local needs.
“Objective one in the Neighbourhood Plan is to redevelop and regenerate Burntwood Town Centre to create a key focal point for the area – it is considered that the scale of proposed residential development will prohibit the creation of a vibrant and diverse town centre.
“While affordable housing is a benefit which should be given weight in decision making, it is not considered that this weight outweighs the harm to the clear development strategy set out in the Local and Neighbourhood Plan as a whole.”Planning report
The report will be discussed at the planning committee meeting on Monday (1st November).
Good luck Burntwood. You’re going to need it.
Please Reject proposals for yet more new Housing Burntwood Counsillors.
Can we not go to the original plan as proposed for years to improve our Town Centre. Retail Leisure Medical and Educational needs.
I agree that this site shouldn’t be housing…..but I’d there really an appetite for new build leisure and retail units? In this post covid world will these new units attract the businesses and footfall needed to make it a viable project. I’m not sure they would. I would love to see it become a modern market with pop ups for local traders and street food. A bit like Bustler Market in Derby. All we will end up with a B&M Bargains, a Greggs and a mobile phone shop. At least starter homes would be needed.
