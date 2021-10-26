A controversial vote has strengthened controls on sewage rather than weakened them, Lichfield and Burntwood’s MP says.
Michael Fabricant was one of a number of Conservative MPs who voted against the proposed amendment to the Environment Bill.
It led to a wave of criticism amid claims it would give the green light for waste to be pumped directly into rivers and seas across the country.
But Mr Fabricant said that the implications of the proposed amendment had not been fully thought through.
“There has been much misunderstanding and controversy concerning the Environment Bill as it passes through Parliament.
“To be clear, the Bill strengthens controls on sewage outfalls – not weakens it. But had the amendment stopping all sewage outfalls been passed, it would have resulted in the dangerous discharge of sewage into our streets at times of high rainfall and would have landed customers with unsustainably high water bills.
“The amendment proposed by a back bench hereditary peer had just not been thought through.”
The Conservative MP said that in the five year period up until 2025 water companies will have invested £7.1billion in environmental improvements in England – with £3.1billion specifically invested in storm overflow improvements.
“The age of our Victorian sewerage systems means that the complete elimination of discharges from storm overflows would be extremely difficult – this process would involve the complete separation of sewerage systems, leading to potentially significant disruption for homes, businesses and infrastructure across the country.
“Initial assessments suggest total elimination would cost anywhere from £150billion to £600billion. With such amounts, huge customer bill increases and trade-offs against other water industry priorities would be unavoidable.
“Governments – as opposed to opposition parties – do need to take all these factors into account.”Michael Fabricant MP
Mr Fabricant said he expected the Bill to undergo further changes as it passes through Parliament – and insisted he would support “sensible improvements”.
“Addressing storm overflows is only one part of the picture when it comes to improving water quality.
“The Environment Bill requires the Government to set and achieve at least one new target to drive progress when it comes to water.
“In the policy paper published in August 2020, the Government set out the objectives for targets currently under consideration. For water, these include reducing pollution from agriculture, wastewater, and abandoned metal mines, and reducing water demand.
“Further changes to strengthen the Environment Bill will be added as the legislation passes through Parliament and sensible improvements will have my support.Michael Fabricant MP
The man talks rubbish, have a look what fishing and other organisations that use rivers have to say for facts
Ah, well. So all those environmental scientists, marine biologists, fisherfolk, sea and river dwellers, know absolutely nothing compared to a government of incompetents represented locally by a ne’er-do-well only competent at photobombing events?
Don’t expect Mr. Fabricant to vote against his Conservative masters, even if it is for the good of the country or his constituents. Do expect our rivers and seaside to be even filthier than they are but, if you are a shareholder of any water company, you will be smiling.
The Guardian has seen through your ruse! you have released a communication from Conservative HQ to “explain” why its OK to vote for dumping sewage.
Oh dear!
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/oct/25/sewage-vote-outcry-prompts-tory-mps-to-defend-decision-on-social-media
The amendment that Mr Fabricant voted against was:
“Duty on sewerage undertakers to take all reasonable steps to ensure untreated sewage is not discharged from storm overflows
(1) A sewerage undertaker must demonstrate improvements in the sewerage systems and progressive reductions in the harm caused by untreated sewage discharges.
(2) The Secretary of State, the Director and the Environment Agency must exercise their respective functions under this and any other Act to secure compliance with this duty.”
“All reasonable steps” and “progressive reductions” doesn’t seem to correspond with the extreme black and white picture Mr Fabricant paints of the amendment. Mr Fabricant is Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for the Waterways and will have heard from a number of waterway users pleading for better controls over combined waste overflows, yet his party loyalty prevailed. Time to resign!
You shouldn’t be upset Michael.
This is total gaslighting again, these are privatised companies paying millions in dividends to shareholders. They should be doing their jobs properly. Rather than moaning about the Victorian sewage systems they should be replacing them.
I hope you apologised to F2F.
Here are some figures which Mr fabricant keeps quiet about.
Dividends worth £6.5 billion were paid out to shareholders in the past five years, with £1.4 billion paid out in 2017 alone.
2.4 billion litres of water is wasted through leaks every single day in England.
CEOs of the nine privatised water company trousered a whopping £58 million in salary, bonuses, pensions and other benefits over the past five years.
While shareholders pocketed these eye-watering sums, consumer water bills in England and Wales have increased by 40% above inflation since privatisation in 1989 according to a report by the National Audit Office
Since privatisation, water companies have paid £57 billion in dividends. They have money, but choose to put it into the wallets of their foreign owners.
How will this affect our fishing industry?
Deregulation, lower standards and higher profits, what reaslly matters to the Tories.
The environment? Clean water? Public health? All secondary to the pursuit of profit. Profit paid for by us.
@Agitator….. I was going to give a response but the article you have highlighted says it all.
As for our MP, party parrot?
