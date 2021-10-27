Classic rock and roll will be served up at a Lichfield pub this week.
The Dirty Rocking Scoundrels will be delivering hits from the fifties and sixties at The Feathers Inn on Friday (29th October).
Admission is free and the gig starts at 9pm.
