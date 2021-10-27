A councillor says the promise of a new leisure centre in Lichfield must not be broken despite the Government confirming it would not hand over £5million towards the project.

Lichfield District Council had hoped to receive a large chunk of the finance for the proposed facility at Stychbrook Park from the Levelling Up Fund.

But despite forking out £12million for a new swimming pool in Halifax and £15million for improvements to Moseley Baths in Birmingham, Lichfield’s bid has been unsuccessful.

Cllr Dave Robertson, Labour representative for Curborough ward, said the news was a blow – but insisted the Conservatives on Lichfield District Council needed to find a way to ensure the promised facility was still built.

“When Friary Grange was threatened with closure in 2019, our community could not have been clearer that we need a public leisure centre in our city. “I am gutted that the Conservative Government has today chosen not to support our area with funding that would have allowed the council to move ahead with plans for a replacement leisure centre in Lichfield. “The district council needs to ensure that it keeps the promise to the people of Lichfield and make sure that we do see a replacement for Friary Grange before it closes in 2024.” Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield District Council

The Stychbrook Park proposals were drawn up to provide a long-term replacement for Friary Grange Leisure Centre.

But latest news will cast further doubt on how a new leisure centre would be funded in Lichfield.

The council has committed £5million to the project, but admitted earlier this year that a funding gap remained a “substantial challenge” – even though the project had been scaled back.

Cllr Robertson said residents would not accept a u-turn on the proposals.