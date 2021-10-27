The leader of Staffordshire County Council has given a “cautious welcome” to the Budget – but called for more clarity over local authority finances.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak outlined spending plans which included giving Government departments their budgets for the next three year period.
Cllr Alan White, leader of the county council, said he hoped to see them policy applied to councils.
“I spoke to the Chancellor recently and stressed that rather than being told our budget year-to-year, we wanted clarity over several years for our finances so we can draw up long term plans for highways and climate change, plan preventative work around good physical and mental health, and continue to invest in our schools and economy.
“I hope that having done that today with Government departments, Staffordshire will be given the same opportunity.”Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council
Cllr White said the devil would be in the detail when it came to many of the measures announced by the Chancellor.
But he added that there were positive signs.
“I welcome his announcement of an increase in funding for each pupil in the county, more money for family hubs which we are already expanding in Staffordshire and the continuation of the Holiday Activities Fund to support families during school holidays, as well as green technology tax incentives for companies and the huge support for our brewing industry.
“Of course, we must assess the detail of how the Budget affects us and the implications on Council Tax.
“The Government’s planned increase in National Insurance is intended to support social care, but in the short term is being used for the NHS, so for the time being we will have to carry on funding such care from Council Tax.
“At the same time, we are determined to maintain our ambitions for Staffordshire’s future by investing in education and the physical and digital infrastructure this county needs to continue attracting and developing well-paid jobs on our doorstep.”Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council