The leader of Staffordshire County Council has given a “cautious welcome” to the Budget – but called for more clarity over local authority finances.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak outlined spending plans which included giving Government departments their budgets for the next three year period.

Cllr Alan White, leader of the county council, said he hoped to see them policy applied to councils.

Cllr Alan White

“I spoke to the Chancellor recently and stressed that rather than being told our budget year-to-year, we wanted clarity over several years for our finances so we can draw up long term plans for highways and climate change, plan preventative work around good physical and mental health, and continue to invest in our schools and economy. “I hope that having done that today with Government departments, Staffordshire will be given the same opportunity.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr White said the devil would be in the detail when it came to many of the measures announced by the Chancellor.

But he added that there were positive signs.