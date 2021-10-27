Maple Hayes Dyslexia School

An open morning at a specialist school in Lichfield is aiming to give parents information on how to get the right support for their children.

Maple Hayes Dyslexia School is teaming up with HCB Solicitors for the event at 11.30am on 20th November.

The seminar will offer information on how parents can get Special Educational Needs (SEN) provision for their children, as well as help with the Education Health and Care plan process.

Headteacher Dr Daryl Brown said:

“It is so important for parents of children with learning difficulties to know their legal rights. “We understand that the SEN system is extremely complex and confusing. The seminar will help worried or confused parents navigate through the process.” Dr Daryl Brown, Maple Hayes Dyslexia School

Parents can sign up for the open day online.