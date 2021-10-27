Pupils from Fazeley Pre-School

A pre-school group has been boosted by a donation from the operator of the M6 Toll.

Midland Expressway Ltd handed over £1,000 to Fazeley Pre-School to fund a new gazebo and resources for an outdoor art area.

Paula Thompson, manager of Fazeley Pre-School, said:

“I am very grateful to Midland Expressway Ltd for their very generous donation of £1,000, which is a huge sum for us as a charity run pre-school. “It will go a long way to buy some new equipment that we wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford.” Paula Thompson, Fazeley Pre-School

Shaun Brown, customer support administrator at Midland Expressway Ltd, nominated the group for the funding.