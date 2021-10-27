People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to join a panel reviewing the services and work of Lichfield District Council.

Lichfield District Council House

The online event is being held by the Local Government Association (LGA).

The feedback of local people is required as part of the review, which was requested by the local authority.

Cllr Doug Pullen, Leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“Regular feedback is critical to improvement, which is why I’ve asked the LGA to come in and review what we do as an organisation,and how we do it. “There are a whole host of things that this council does extraordinarily well, but I also know there are several areas which require improvement. “We only exist as an organisation to serve the public – so it’s really important that we have a panel made up of residents from a variety of backgrounds across the district. “I hope that the review, conducted by a small team of senior leaders from other local government organisations, will provide some challenges to me and my senior leadership team, and of course the report will be published afterwards.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The meeting will take place on 23rd November at 4.30pm.

Anyone interested in taking part in the review panel should contact Alfie Thomas at Alfie.Thomas@lichfielddc.gov.uk or Alison Bowen at Alison.Bowen@lichfielddc.gov.uk.