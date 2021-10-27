ClickThrough Marketing CEO Phil Robinson and managing director Chris Roberts

A Lichfield digital marketing agency is celebrating after agreeing a partnership with a bed business.

ClickThrough Marketing will work with Dormeo to boos the company’s search engine optimisation (SEO).

The Lichfield agency went through two rounds of pitching to secure the deal.

ClickThrough Marketing managing director Chris Roberts said:

“We are delighted to be partnering with a brand as prestigious as Dormeo.

“Working together felt like a great fit, even from our first conversations, as they are striving for growth through their organic channel which we are confident of being able to deliver through our conversion centric approach to SEO, proven to accelerate brands and achieve results, particularly in this sector where we have rich experience.” Chris Roberts, ClickThrough Marketing

Nic Cordingley, from Dormeo, added:

“Working in a highly competitive market it is critical to work with partners that can deliver results. “Clickthrough Marketing has impressed us with both their approach to SEO. With their new strategy in place we are excited to see our performance grow and further maximise the potential from our activities.” Nic Cordingley, Dormeo