The shortlist for the 2021 Lichfield Live Community Awards has been unveiled.
Hundreds of nominations have been received, with the panel of judges selecting four finalists in each category.
The winners of the awards – sponsored by Haywoods Blinds – will be unveiled in a ceremony at Lichfield Guildhall on Friday (29th October).
Full details of the finalists are available below.
Sponsored by
Community Champion
An individual who has gone above and beyond in the course of their everyday life, making an outstanding contribution to the lives of others in the community.
Shortlisted nominees:
- Anne Scandrett
- Elaine Hutchings
- Esther Allen
- Maggi Huckfield
Community Group of the Year
A group whose efforts over the past year have really excelled in making an outstanding difference to the community they aim to benefit.
Shortlisted nominees:
- Chase Terrace Academy Foodbank
- Lichfield Litter Legends
- Liberty Jamboree
- Helping Each Other – Lichfield
Young Person of the Year
sponsored by
An individual aged 25 or under who deserves recognition in the community for their exceptional academic, sporting, artistic or selfless achievements.
Shortlisted nominees:
- Sebastian Hall
- Lucy Lightfoot
- Niamh Kilgallen
- Katherine Hathaway
Community Leader of the Year
An individual whose active leadership has helped bring about significant change in their community, through bringing people and/or organisations together for positive change.
Shortlisted nominees:
- Esther Allen
- Sue Woodward
- Bob Harrison
- Alison Wellon
Local Business of the Year
A local business who have shown themselves to be passionate about their local community and have gone above and beyond to ensure they play a positive role in the area.
Shortlisted nominees:
- Strawberry Fields, Burntwood
- Master Mobile Burntwood
- Fusion Dance School
- Little Green Frog Cafe
Partnership of the Year
A collaboration of organisations from different sectors in the community, working together to achieve extraordinary achievements that benefit each other and the wider community.
Shortlisted nominees:
- MHA Communities and Liberty Jamboree
- Lichfield District Council and Burntwood Town Council
- Curborough Community Centre and Lichfield Re:Cycle
- Curborough Community Association and Lichfield Foodbank
I think it is very important to support your local community and its people and local businesses as much as possible. This is a very interesting shortlist. It is good to see so many Lichfield and Burntwood people and groups represented here. I look forward to finding out the winners.
It is also worth mentioning all the unsung heroes who do not get nominated for awards and carry out amazing work for their local community in a completely unselfish way. There are a number of very good young councillors who I know work so very hard for their communities every day. They are tireless in their efforts to improve their communities. Their commitment is truly 24/7 and 365 days a year, even when they hurt themselves in unfortunate accidents they still are working to help others.
Well done to everyone nominated. But also well done to all those who do great work without recognition. Your communities are blessed to have you.
Wow. I don’t envy the judges. Some tough choices in there!
