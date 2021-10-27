Lichfield Live Community Awards trophies

The shortlist for the 2021 Lichfield Live Community Awards has been unveiled.

Hundreds of nominations have been received, with the panel of judges selecting four finalists in each category.

The winners of the awards – sponsored by Haywoods Blinds – will be unveiled in a ceremony at Lichfield Guildhall on Friday (29th October).

Full details of the finalists are available below.

Community Champion An individual who has gone above and beyond in the course of their everyday life, making an outstanding contribution to the lives of others in the community. Shortlisted nominees: Anne Scandrett

Elaine Hutchings

Esther Allen

Maggi Huckfield Community Group of the Year A group whose efforts over the past year have really excelled in making an outstanding difference to the community they aim to benefit. Shortlisted nominees: Chase Terrace Academy Foodbank

Lichfield Litter Legends

Liberty Jamboree

Helping Each Other – Lichfield Young Person of the Year sponsored by An individual aged 25 or under who deserves recognition in the community for their exceptional academic, sporting, artistic or selfless achievements. Shortlisted nominees: Sebastian Hall

Lucy Lightfoot

Niamh Kilgallen

Katherine Hathaway Community Leader of the Year An individual whose active leadership has helped bring about significant change in their community, through bringing people and/or organisations together for positive change. Shortlisted nominees: Esther Allen

Sue Woodward

Bob Harrison

Alison Wellon Local Business of the Year A local business who have shown themselves to be passionate about their local community and have gone above and beyond to ensure they play a positive role in the area. Shortlisted nominees: Strawberry Fields, Burntwood

Master Mobile Burntwood

Fusion Dance School

Little Green Frog Cafe Partnership of the Year A collaboration of organisations from different sectors in the community, working together to achieve extraordinary achievements that benefit each other and the wider community. Shortlisted nominees: MHA Communities and Liberty Jamboree

Lichfield District Council and Burntwood Town Council

Curborough Community Centre and Lichfield Re:Cycle

Curborough Community Association and Lichfield Foodbank