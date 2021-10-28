A new consultation is asking people to give their views on police and fire priorities across Staffordshire.

The four-week review will help inform the Police and Crime Plan and the Fire and Rescue Plan being put forward by Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams.

The plans will cover priorities over the next three years and will be a key part in how the Chief Constable and Chief Fire Officer are held to account.

Commissioner Adams said:

Ben Adams

“Fundamentally, these plans should result in fewer victims of crime and anti-social behaviour, fewer casualties on our roads, and fewer people who suffer due to fire or the actions of others. “The services can’t deal with these issues on their own. These plans emphasise the importance of strong relationships with partner organisations in delivering real, joined-up working across Staffordshire. “My challenge, and the challenge for the services, is to get the balance right between addressing the issues that make people feel less safe, day in, day out, with tackling the serious problems which most people will thankfully never experience, but cause significant harm.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

The consultation will run online until 23rd November.