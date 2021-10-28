Lichfield City FC went top of the table after a dramatic late winner against Stone Old Alleynians.

Ivor Green’s men left it late to keep themselves a point ahead of second place Hanley Town in the Midland Football League Premier Division, with a Max Dixon strike two minutes from time sealing the victory.

City started brightly without carving out too many clear-cut chances.

But the breakthrough did eventually come when Kyle Patterson netted with a low finish just before the half-hour mark.

Luke Childs sent a strike over the top and Jack Edwards’ free kick was also kept out by Stone keeper Adam Alcock.

The scores were level though four minutes before half-time when David Abblewhite found the net for the visitors.

A good save prevented Edwards from restoring Lichfield’s advantage in the second period.

City did manage to get their noses back in front just before the hour when Joe Haines was fouled in the box and Dan Lomas powered home the resulting penalty.

But Stone again hit back five minutes later when Jack Tomlinson netted.

The game looked to be heading for a draw until Dixon popped up two minutes from the end to seal all three points.

The drama wasn’t over though as a second yellow card for Luke Askey saw Stone reduced to ten men late on.