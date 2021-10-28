More acts have been added to the line up for a music festival taking place near Lichfield next year.

The Hives. Picture: Göran Broberg

The Hives, Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls, and Working Men’s Club will be on the bill at the Catton Hall Estate between 26th and 29th May 2022.

They join acts previously announced including Placebo and The Flaming Lips.

Others added to the line-up are Billy Nomates, Yonaka, Afflecs Palace, Little Commets, Concrete Rose, Echo Machine, Jaws, Do Nothing and Popes of Chillitown.

Tickets are on sale now from gigantic.com/bearded-theory-tickets.