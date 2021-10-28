People living in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to share their views and experiences of the coronavirus pandemic in a new survey.

Staffordshire County Council’s are seeking opinions once more after last year’s Covid-19 residents’ survey saw more than 3,900 responses.

The online consultation runs until 30th November and aims to understand how the pandemic continues to affect local residents.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“The first survey gave us a good understanding of the early effects of the pandemic on Staffordshire people. “So much has changed over the last year and it’s important that we continue to understand the ongoing impact of the pandemic on our communities so we can plan accordingly for Staffordshire’s recovery. “The views and experiences of Staffordshire residents are important and we encourage as many people as possible to have their say.”

The survey can be completed online at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/COVIDsurvey.