A bridge club has relaunched sessions in Lichfield for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
Lichfield Duplicate Bridge Club play at 2pm on Fridays at Cruck House.
For more details contact Carole on 01543 419414.
Sign up now for our Sunday editorial supplemental that's exclusive to newsletter subscribers, free to your inbox every week.
Enjoying our independent community journalism? Donate now to help meet our costs.
Lichfield's only independent news publisher
A bridge club has relaunched sessions in Lichfield for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
Lichfield Duplicate Bridge Club play at 2pm on Fridays at Cruck House.
For more details contact Carole on 01543 419414.