Plans for two new homes to be built in a Whittington garden have been backed by a report.

The proposal for land at the rear of 12 Merlin Way will be discussed at a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee on 1st November.

The decision has been called in by Cllr Harry Warburton, Conservative representative for Whittington and Streethay, over concerns including whether the three bedroom properties would fit in with the current village setting.

But a report to the committee has backed the proposals.

“The proposals have been revised significantly during the course of the application process, with the overall number of dwellings proposed reduced from three to two, and the scale and design revised from three storey to two storey properties. “The site is within the defined settlement boundary for the village of Whittington and is considered to be an infill site in line with the definitions set out in the Neighbourhood Plan, given the proximity and siting of surrounding residential development. “The proposed houses are considered to be appropriate additions to the application site.” Report to Lichfield District Council’s planning committee

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.