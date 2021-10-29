Council chiefs say they still remain committed to plans for new leisure facilities in Lichfield despite missing out on £5million of funding.

A plan of the new leisure centre layout at Stychbrook Park

Lichfield District Council had hoped to secure a large portion of the cash for the development at Stychbrook Park from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

But the local authority will now need to look elsewhere after the project was not awarded the funding.

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member for leisure, said that while the news was a blow, he remained optimistic about provision in the city for the future.

Iain Eadie

“We are obviously extremely disappointed not to be awarded the funding from the Levelling Up Fund. However, we were always aware that as Lichfield was classified as a tier 3 priority area our chances of support from this fund were limited. “We have requested feedback from our bid that will be helpful with future applications from other funding opportunities. “We committed to invest in Friary Grange Leisure Centre and to keep it open while we looked to deliver new leisure facilities. We did that and have a seven-year lease on the current centre meaning people will be able to use Friary Grange Leisure Centre for many years to come. “We would like to get new facilities open as quickly as possible and will keep looking at how we can do that, alongside how we deliver regeneration in Lichfield district as a whole.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

“We must now deliver new leisure facilities”

Lichfield District Council has already committed £5million towards the cost of new leisure facilities.

A task group will meet on Wednesday (3rd November) to discuss details of the recent consultation around the potential use of some of Stychbrook Park for new leisure facilities.