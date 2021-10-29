Lichfield’s MP has called for waterways to play a key role in transporting freight across the country in future.

Michael Fabricant made his comments in a debate in the House of Commons.

He questioned the Under-Secretary of State for Domestic Environment on whether or not inland waterways would be considered as a future solution to domestic haulage.

Michael Fabricant

“What steps he are being taken to encourage the use of navigable waterways for freight traffic? “The All-Party Waterways Group, of which I have the honour to chair, has identified that there are something like 1,500 miles of waterways out of the 5,000 miles of navigable waterways that we have, which are suitable for freight. “I wonder whether any thought has been given to maybe reintroducing the Freight Facility Grants for wharves and handling facilities?”

Rebecca Pow, Under-Secretary of State for Domestic Environment, said the Government was “really interested” in exploring alternative ways to move freight.