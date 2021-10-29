Lichfield’s MP has called for waterways to play a key role in transporting freight across the country in future.
Michael Fabricant made his comments in a debate in the House of Commons.
He questioned the Under-Secretary of State for Domestic Environment on whether or not inland waterways would be considered as a future solution to domestic haulage.
“What steps he are being taken to encourage the use of navigable waterways for freight traffic?
“The All-Party Waterways Group, of which I have the honour to chair, has identified that there are something like 1,500 miles of waterways out of the 5,000 miles of navigable waterways that we have, which are suitable for freight.
“I wonder whether any thought has been given to maybe reintroducing the Freight Facility Grants for wharves and handling facilities?”
Rebecca Pow, Under-Secretary of State for Domestic Environment, said the Government was “really interested” in exploring alternative ways to move freight.
“The Government is providing £20million through the Department of Transport’s Mode Shift Freight Grant Scheme in 2021/22 to support rail and water freight services on routes where they deliver environmental benefits over road haulage, but are more expensive to operate.
“It’s actually the Department of Transport that this comes under – they don’t have any plans as such to reinstate the Freight Facilities Grant in England, but obviously the Government is really interested in the shift of getting freight transported in other ways.
“The fund I mentioned earlier has gone mostly to rail, because the case has to be made for whether it’s better to do it by water.
“And remember of course the other great benefits of waterways, especially through cities, for health and wellbeing.”Rebecca Pow MP
This is the man who was quite happy to let the waterways fill up with raw sewage a few days ago. How hypocritical can you get?
