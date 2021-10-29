Plans to use agricultural land in Kings Bromley for car storage have been approved.

The proposals will see up to 20 vehicles stored at Victory Farm on Alrewas Road by an online car retailer.

A planning report to Lichfield District Council said the facility would not be publicly accessible.

“The site will not be open to the public and will simply provide a secure area for the storage of vehicles, which will then be collected from the site and delivered to the prospective purchaser. “The proposed change of use of this parcel of land to vehicle storage amounts

to a diversification of the existing agricultural activities on the site and will facilitate a valuable source of revenue for the farm, helping to sustain the existing business into the future.” Planning report

Full details of the proposal and the decision notice can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.