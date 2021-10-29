Lichfield Cathedral

A service to remember lost family and friends will be held at Lichfield Cathedral next week.

The All Souls Day service will take place at 7.30pm on 2nd November.

A book is also be available in the cathedral to record details of those who have died this year and their names will be read at the special service.

The Rt Revd Jan McFarlane, who will be preaching at the service, said: