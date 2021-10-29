Staff at a new housing development in Fradley have gone pink to help raise awareness of a charity campaign.

Staff at the Fradley development in their pink outfits

The sales and site team at David Wilson Homes’ Anson Gardens scheme donned special hats and vests for Breast Cancer Now’s Wear It Pink initiative.

The company handed over £500 to the charity on behalf of the staff who took part.

Dominic Harman, managing director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said:

“We are very happy to be supporting Wear It Pink for breast cancer awareness and I think our teams have a lot of fun getting to wear pink PPE for the day. “We’re taking part in this fantastic campaign to support those suffering with breast cancer and hopefully do our bit towards raising awareness. “We hope the money raised will help us get closer to beating breast cancer altogether.” Dominic Harman