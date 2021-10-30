Community heroes across Lichfield and Burntwood have been honoured at a ceremony at the Lichfield Guildhall.

Community Champion Esther Allen receiving her award from Chris Purchase

Groups and individuals were recognised in the 2021 Lichfield Live Community Awards.

It is the second time the event has taken place, with winners announced by host Chris Purchase on the night.

The Community Champion award was won by Esther Allen from Spark Burntwood, while Liberty Jamboree took the Community Group of the Year gong.

Sebbie Hall with his award

Other awards saw Sebbie Hall named Young Person of the Year, while the Business of the Year title was won by Fusion Dance School.

The Partnership prize went to Curborough Community Centre and Lichfield Foodbank, with Cllr Sue Woodward honoured as Community Leader of the Year.

The judging panel whittled down the entries to a final shortlist ahead of the ceremony, with Nina Dawes OBE admitting it had been a tough task.

“What an impressive range of nominations for the awards – it was hard to choose as each one was worthy of recognition by their community. “Congratulations to all who were nominated.” Nina Dawes OBE

Fellow judge Kathy Coe MBE said the awards had highlighted the best of Lichfield and Burntwood.

“A community is only as strong as each individual can make it. Over the past 18 months we have seen how brilliant our community can be. “I have been overwhelmed by the wonderful team spirit and the co-operation that people have shown. “Each of the categories showed people being part of something bigger, not doing for self but serving the society that we live in. “It has been a huge privilege to be a judge. All of the people on the shortlists have served our community and really made a difference, but we really have to applaud the winners.” Kathy Coe MBE

Those views were echoed by fellow judge Louie Clegg, who said: