Two second half Jack Langston goals saw Chasetown FC come from behind against Alvechurch to secure their place in the next round of the FA Trophy.

Jack Langston’s effort finds the net. Picture: Dave Birt

The Scholars made a bright start as Aaron Ashford forced a fingertip save from visiting keeper Daniel Jezeph.

The resulting corner saw Langston get an early sighter as he sent the ball just over the crossbar from long range.

The Chasetown man again went close on the half-hour, putting a free header wide of the post from six yards.

The visitors then had the ball in the net, only for it to be ruled out for offside – but the reprieve for Chasetown was only temporary as Alvechurch took the lead on 47 minutes when Charlie Dowd fired past Curtis Pond.

The Scholars were level within a minute though as a cross from the left was finished on the half-volley by Langston.

Chasetown were in the ascendancy as Langston forced a finger tip save from Jezeph.

A hectic start to the second half continued as The Scholars went in front on 55 minutes as Langston’s deflected effort from outside the box was beyond the despairing dive of the visiting keeper.

Ashford had a great chance to seal the victory ten minutes from time when he broke from halfway, but his left foot shot was saved the legs of Jezeph.

There was a late scare for Chasetown though as Alvechurch’s Sam McLintock rattled the post.

But The Scholars held on to secure their place in the next stage of the FA Trophy.

Click below to see pictures of the game by Dave Birt: