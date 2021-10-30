A Lichfield auctioneer has teamed up with experts for the filming of a new BBC TV show next week.

The Travelling Auctioneers sees Christina Trevanion and Will Kirk sift through a family home, identifying items they believe will sell at auction.

On 4th November they will be in Staffordshire for an event, with the staff and logistics provided by Lichfield’s Richard Winterton Auctioneers.

“We are delighted to be working with Will, Christina and the BBC for The Travelling Auctioneers. “Uncovering hidden treasures is absolutely what we are about so to be taking part in this innovative new series is a perfect fit for us. “The sale features many very interesting lots and I am sure it will be a big hit with bidders.” Richard Winterton

Included in the sale are collectables ranging from a USA-made 2004 Fender Stratocaster Deluxe and 22 lots of Star Wars Lego, to dolls, jewellery and furniture.

Also featuring are Robert ‘Mouseman’ Thompson bookends – each with three of his famous carved mice – plus Mouseman cheeseboard and candlesticks.

Full details and the catalogue can be found on the Richard Winterton Auctioneers website.

The Travelling Auctioneers will be shown on BBC One next year.