The owners of a Lichfield business say their future is uncertain after thieves stole Christmas stock.
The Cheese Cavern’s refrigerated vehicle containing items ready to be sold over the festive period was taken from outside the owner’s home overnight.
In a post on social media, they said:
“Thanks to the scumbags who stole our van off our drive last night that had our Christmas cheeses in.
“They have have cost us over £20,000 – the last two years have been challenging enough.
“We will struggle to survive this.”The Cheese Cavern
Other businesses have already rallied round to support the company, with Lichfield Food Festival offering to cover the costs of The Cheese Cavern taking part in the Christmas Food Festival.
The independent company made headlines during the pandemic after offering free produce to NHS workers.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or the stolen products can contact police on 101.
Such a nice shop. So very sad.
Hope all Lichfield people will help out by shopping there.
Just heard an elderly neighbor has had his lovely bench stolen.
We need a lot more police in Lichfield.
Real shame, but its no surprise. They build 5000+ houses in the area and expect there to be no more crime and to have the same number of police? It’s sad, but give it a couple more years and crime here will become significantly worse before it gets any better. The police’s response to crime is “fit CCTV, lock doors, make sure you put things away out of sight”. All the police do is sit in their fancy new building or hide in their cars hoping to catch the odd boy racer. I’ve not seen a policeman on the beat in Lichfield for over 20 years.
