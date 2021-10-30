The owners of a Lichfield business say their future is uncertain after thieves stole Christmas stock.

The Cheese Cavern

The Cheese Cavern’s refrigerated vehicle containing items ready to be sold over the festive period was taken from outside the owner’s home overnight.

In a post on social media, they said:

“Thanks to the scumbags who stole our van off our drive last night that had our Christmas cheeses in. “They have have cost us over £20,000 – the last two years have been challenging enough. “We will struggle to survive this.” The Cheese Cavern

Other businesses have already rallied round to support the company, with Lichfield Food Festival offering to cover the costs of The Cheese Cavern taking part in the Christmas Food Festival.

The independent company made headlines during the pandemic after offering free produce to NHS workers.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the stolen products can contact police on 101.