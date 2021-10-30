Two Lichfield businesses have teamed up to support each other as they bounce back from the pandemic.

Simon Price and Ashley Sellers

Arthur Price and A-Plan Insurance will be offering each other’s customers a promotion as well as carrying in store displays promoting the other company.

Ashley Sellers, from A-Plan, said the move was part of a broader plan to build on the strength of the local business community.

“Being part of and supporting the local community is and always has been at the heart of what A-Plan is about. So, supporting another local business makes sense. “We can also support other businesses with our community noticeboard that we have in our branch – anyone can pop down with a poster or flyer promoting their business and we’ll stick it on our board, so when our clients come in to see us about insurance, they’ll also see the many and varying businesses in Lichfield.” Ashley Sellers, A-Plan Insurance

Simon Price from Arthur Price said: