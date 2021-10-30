Luke Childs. Picture: Lichfield City FC

A Luke Childs goal earned a point for Lichfield City FC at Shifnal Town – and ensured they remained unbeaten in the league.

The result sees Ivor Green’s men remain a point behind Midland Football League Premier Division leaders Hanley Town.

City suffered an early setback when they went behind after a corner was headed home by Conor Hughes with just ten minutes on the clock.

Shifnal looked to increase their advantage and sent another headed chance narrowly wide of James Beeson’s goal.

Lichfield continued their knack of finding the net this season though as they pulled level when a Jack Edwards free-kick was poked home by Childs after 26 minutes.

Beeson had to be alert to push a shot over the bar and keep City on level terms, while Edwards sent a strike narrowly wide at the other end.

It looked like Lichfield had got their noses in front in the second half when Kyle Patterson played in Sam Fitzgerald who chipped the keeper, only for a defender to clear the ball off the line.

Fitzgerald saw a shot well saved and Patterson sent a header wide as City looked for a winner.

Their hopes of taking all three points were boosted when Shifnal’s Angelo Franco saw red for a challenge on Joe Haines.

Patterson had a volley kept out by home keeper George Scott before penalty appeals were waved away when the City skipper went down in the box.

The Shifnal keeper was having to find his best form to keep Lichfield at bay as he saved from Dixon with his feet and also managed to prevent sub Ronan Sheehan from netting.

City continued to carve out chances but were unable to make the breakthrough before the final whistle.