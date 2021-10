Areas of Lichfield will be targeted by coronavirus doorstep testing teams next week.

Staffordshire County Council said Curborough postcodes would be visited on Tuesday (4th November) with other areas across the city following on Saturday.

It comes as coronavirus case rates per 100,000 people across Lichfield fell to 500.6 for the seven days up to 25th October – down from 584.5 the previous week.

However, the figures remain above the West Midlands (423.3) and England (448.2) averages.