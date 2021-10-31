Shoppers in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to help ensure as many children as possible have a gift to open this Christmas.

Some of the toys collected during the 2020 Christmas Toy Appeal

Central England Co-op will run its annual festive toy appeal between 3rd November and 3rd December.

Gifts can be left at stores and will then be sent out to families who may not be able to afford presents under the tree this year.

The toys will be distributed through local charities, hospices, community groups and food banks.

Last year saw 12,000 items donated and Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op’s chief executive, said more may be needed this time around given the tough Christmas period many families will face.

“Our Christmas Toy Appeal is something I am particularly passionate about and hearing about the happiness that our previous appeals have been able to provide to so many children has been truly heart-warming. “We know through our work with our food bank partners and with FareShare Midlands that this year has been another challenging one for so many in our communities with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and rising living costs. “That is why we are so determined to push ahead with our third Christmas Toy Appeal which we hope to make sure that as many children as possible across the country wake up on Christmas morning with a present waiting for them to help bring the festive season to life. “So, if you can this Christmas, please visit our food stores, donate a new present and help a child receive a gift they will love.” Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op

Items that can be donated have to be new, unwrapped and can include puzzles, games, soft toys, outdoor toys, books, dolls/figures and art materials.

This year’s appeal will also feature a special Co-op Christmas lorry which will receive donations as well as offer festive treats to those helping to support the campaign.

Lichfield’s Boley Park store will host the lorry between 10am and 3pm on 19th November.