A Lichfield company’s charity golf day has raised a tee-rific £4,774 in aid of St Giles Hospice.

The Boss Partnership’s practice director Logan Khan hosted the event at the JCB Golf and Country Club.

The Boss Partnership’s charity golf day

He decided to organise the event after his mother Vivian spent her final days at the hospice in 2019 after being diagnosed with stomach cancer.

“The staff there were all marvellous, and members of staff gave my mum as much love as my sister Rachel and I could have. They were incredible. “After the last turbulent 18 months when charities have been so badly hit by the pandemic, this has been our first opportunity to fundraise for St Giles and I’m so grateful to my friends for supporting this charity.” Logan Khan, The Boss Partnership

Samantha Storey, regional fundraising manager at St Giles Hospice said the money would help provide care to people living with a terminal illness.

“We really couldn’t carry on providing the care services we offer to local families without the kindness of our community and the support of our local businesses. “The money they have raised will make a huge difference to the lives of the patients and families we care for. “If any other local businesses would like to organise an event in aid of St Giles Hospice we would be delighted to hear from them.” Samantha Storey, St Giles Hospice

Businesses can contact the St Giles Hospice fundraising team on 01543 432538 or contact fundraising@stgileshospice.com