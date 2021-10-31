Police say patrols are taking place after reports of late night fireworks being let off in the street in an area of Lichfield.

Officers say they have been let off in the area of Dimbles Lane and the nearby shops between 10pm and 3.30am on recent nights.

PCSO Alyx Hart, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“Local PCSOs and PCs have been patrolling the area in the run up to Halloween and Bonfire Night. “If anyone witnesses any anti-social behaviour involving fireworks being set off in the street or has any footage of the groups causing the problems, please can they contact police on 101.” PCSO Alyx Hart

Officers have also reminded residents that fireworks can only be let off before 11pm at night, with an exception for Bonfire Night when the cut-off is midnight or New Year’s Eve, Chinese New Year and Diwali when 1am is the deadline.