A thief in Burntwood has dragged a female delivery driver from her car and assaulted her before taking the vehicle.

The incident happened on Rake Hill at around 3.30pm on 27th October.

Officers say a man got out of a passing black car, before dragging the driver from her grey Ford Focus, assaulting the woman and driving off in the vehicle.

A group of white men in their twenties and believed to be local were seen in the black car, with the Ford Focus last spotted on Hanney Hay Road five minutes after the incident.

At around 3.35pm on Rugeley Road a white Vivaro Van was taken as the driver unloaded items from the back. It was last seen heading to Swan Island in the direction of Lichfield in convoy with the black car.

Investigating officer Steve Bloomer, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“These were shocking offences to steal cars from people who were just going about their business peaceably. Witnesses who may have seen these incidents are encouraged to come forward.” Steve Bloomer, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage can contact police on 101 and quoting incident numbers 411 and 416 of 27th October 27.