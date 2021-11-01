The former GKN site in Lichfield. Picture: Google Streetview

Developers have been given the green light to demolish former industrial buildings in Lichfield.

The former GKN site off Trent Valley Road has been empty for a number of years with the car park being used for the nearby railway station.

The buildings have also been targeted by arsonists in recent years.

An application had been submitted to Lichfield District Council for permission to knock down the buildings on the site.

A decision notice said prior approval was not required for the work, as long as a demolition management plan was submitted before any work began.

The site has previously been highlighted as a potential location for a new Marks and Spencer Food Hall and another unnamed retailer.

Full details of the demolition proposals are available on the Lichfield District Council planning website.