The various elements of a proposed new leisure centre in Lichfield could be built separately, a report has revealed.

A plan of the new leisure centre layout at Stychbrook Park

A task group at Lichfield District Council will meet this week to discuss the latest on the long-term plans to replace Friary Grange Leisure Centre.

Proposals to build a new leisure centre at Stychbrook Park were dealt a blow when a £5million bid to the Government’s Levelling Up Fund was rejected last week.

Cllr Iain Eadie, deputy leader of the council, said the local authority remained committed to pushing ahead with the scheme, but a report to the task group has now put forward a second option for the long term provision.

It says two possibilities now exist:

* The replacement of Friary Grange Leisure Centre with a new single facility deferred until any alternative funding to replace the Levelling Up Fund contribution becomes available either from external sources or through the council’s own budgeting or capacity to borrow further funds, appreciating none of these can be guaranteed * Informed by the consultation and current usage of Friary Grange Leisure Centre, the council develops proposals to deliver new leisure facilities as separate components such as a new pool, 3G pitches etc funded by the immediately available £5million of borrowing. Report to Lichfield District Council task group

“It is clear that we had objections”

Stychbrook Park. Picture: Google Streetview

The report also revealed that residents were unhappy with proposals to build on Stychbrook Park.

The location was chosen by the council after a review of sites it owned.

But of the 118 eligible responses to a six week consultation, 84 flagged objections to the location.

“It is clear that we had objections to the loss of the open space and 17 who supported the use of the open space or supported a leisure centre being built there. “Since the consultation period concluded, responses have been categorised into key themes such as transport, wildlife, pollution, the impact of climate change, the impact of Covid and the potential of using other sites. We intend to use these comments to help inform our responses to a planning application process and our engagement with local residents in our aspirations for creating a new leisure centre locally. “What was most encouraging was that a significant number of respondents fully supported our intention to build a replacement leisure facility for Lichfield.” Report to Lichfield District Council task group

The task group’s comments on the report will be discussed at a cabinet meeting to be held later this month.