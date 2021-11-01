Singer-songwriter Gareth Davies-Jones will be stopping of in Lichfield later this month as part of his nationwide tour.

Gareth Davies Jones

He will be performing at Wade Street Church on 21st November as part of the Truth, Traditions, Prophets and Loss tour.

A spokesperson said:

“Winner of a Sony Radio Award and collaborator with the likes of Megson, Phil Beer, Waterson Carthy, Spiers and Boden, Paul Field and Andy Flannagan, Gareth has been writing, recording and playing for over 15 years.”

Tickets for the Lichfield concert are £10 and can be booked by emailing OfficeT@wadestreetchurch.co.uk or calling 01543 253003.